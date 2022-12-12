WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School is now a Peanuts winter wonderland.
"It made me feel like I was back home with all of the lights up around my house," said fourth grader Morgan Kupper.
Teachers started planning this year's decorations back in November. The starting Friday afternoon, they worked through the weekend to build iconic scenes from "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
"The last couple of years with COVID and all of that, you haven't gotten to do a lot of fun stuff like this," said second grade teacher Carla Hymes. "It turned out so good and it was so worth it because the kids love it."
With just a few days left until winter break, Hymes and others hope the decorations will be just enough to push everyone — students and teachers alike — over the hump into the holidays.
"It does get a little difficult with the last seven days left," Hymes said. "I think [the decorations] put everyone in the holiday spirit."
