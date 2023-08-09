KANSAS, Ill. (WAND) — Teachers are beginning to prepare their classrooms for students who head back to school in just a few days. But that can be expensive for educators who often spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pocket. Many teachers are now turning to online communities to help ease the burden.
"You want everyone to be comfortable. We spend a large majority of our hours at school and we want everyone to want to be there and to be comfortable while they're there," Ashley Burns, a fourth grade teacher at Kansas Elementary School, told WAND News.
Decorations and supplies, to make lessons more engaging, cost teachers money out of their own pockets.
"I was reading a statistic that most teachers spend on average $600 a year, out of pocket, on their classrooms, and so any little bit helps," Burns explained.
Prices for classroom staples are up. The National Retail Federation said an average family plans to spend $890 on back to school items this year.
"Our school board approved and they bought all the school supplies for our students. But if we want to do extra things in our room, that is something we cover ourselves," Burns said.
Now teachers, including Burns, are taking to social media using the hashtag "clear the list" and posting their Amazon Wishlists in Facebook groups.
"She currently has over 43,000 teachers in the United States, on a spreadsheet, trying to get them cleared," Burns said of one group.
Burns works in a high poverty district and said teachers need all the help they can get before the first day.
"I know there are six other teachers in my own building that have 'clear the lists'. So any contribution, even one item helps," Burns added.
Click here to see Burns' wishlist and others.
