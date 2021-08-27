DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Unions and health care systems have responded after Gov. JB Pritzker announced vaccine requirements for teachers and health care workers.
President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, Dan Montgomery, said this is a measure they fully support.
"Our membership, teachers and support staff were vaccinated in the 80 to 90 percent range in early spring, it's certainly higher now," Montgomery said. "So I don't think this is a real heavy lift for our membership and I think most parents are gonna be reassured to know that when their kids go to school, they are around vaccinated people."
Health care systems like HSHS are also seeing fairly high vaccination rates among employees.
"We already have more than seventy percent of our colleagues vaccinated, and we've been strongly encouraging the vaccine. We have a number of people who have been recently concerned for one reason or the other and we've been putting out more data about how safe," said HSHS Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Mark Shelton.
For those in these fields not wanting to get vaccinated, Attorney Carl Draper with Feldman Wasser said Pritzker has the legal authority to require vaccines.
"The courts have looked at that kind of exercise of power for vaccination requirements and again have largely affirmed those both for employment issues and education settings," Draper said.
Draper said the courts tend to give power to elected officials when it comes to public health matters.
"Public health and safety are areas where the courts do not intrude very much on the executive branch, and so the governor's authority here is very very strong," Draper added. "That is why Governor Pritzker has prevailed in all of the litigation against him so far."
All these organizations have agreed on exemptions for valid religious reasons. However, those exempt will still have to wear masks and test weekly, as the governor stated.
Legally, experts said there is no religious reason you cannot take a COVID test or wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.