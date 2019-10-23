DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Teaching assistants with Decatur Public Schools plan to strike after negotiations with the district ended without a contract.
The Decatur Federation of Teachers met with DPS officials in the last scheduled meeting before a scheduled strike date. The union had voted to strike beginning on Oct. 29 if it couldn't reach a deal.
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, teaching assistants and supporters were seen picketing outside in the hopes of a fair agreement.
The DPS board voted 7-0 to not accept a contract proposal from the Decatur Federation of Teachers Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, union president Paula Busboom told WAND-TV health insurance coverage had been a major sticking point in contract negotiations. Members, who average a $20,000 salary, have been asked to take a 247 percent increase in insurance costs. The union is looking for more reasonable rates.
Dr. Paul Fregeau, superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, said Tuesday the district values TAs.
“We understand what a great impact they have on kids on a daily basis, and we’re hoping we can come to an amenable agreement," he said.