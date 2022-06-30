SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Teamsters Local 916 is condemning the planned closure of Decatur Ambulance Service by Hospital Sisters Health System.
The closure, which is scheduled for September 1, will result in 40 workers losing their jobs and five retirees losing their health care benefits.
“This is an attack on working families and the communities where they live and serve,” said JP Fyans, Local 916 President. “These brave men and women are out there every day saving people’s lives, and HSHS is rewarding them for their service by hanging them out to dry.”
“We expect that HSHS will replace this ambulance service with a non-union carrier to cut costs,” said Jerrime Hiser, Local 916 Vice President. “This organization claims to care about essential service workers, but all they really care about is the profit margin of a not-for-profit. We’re demanding that HSHS either halt the shutdown or guarantee in writing that whoever replaces DAS assume the obligations set forth in these members’ collective bargaining agreement.”
According to Teamsters Local 916, HSHS has refused to disclose agreements reached with potential new EMS companies to the union.
Teamsters Local 916 represents over 4,500 hard working men and women throughout central Illinois.
For more information, go to https://teamsters916.org/.
