SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois Lottery players have been unable to cash in winning scratch-off tickets because of a technical issue during a system upgrade, a Lottery spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
One player told WAND workers at a convenience store told her that, as of 8:30 Wednesday morning, they could not cash her scratch-off tickets. She said they were still unable to cash them Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesman said the Illinois Lottery is changing its system and are working on a technical issue. He released this statement:
The Illinois Lottery is transitioning to a new central gaming system, which includes all new retail terminals, equipment and vending machines, and a new digital lottery platform. This is one of the largest technology and retail transitions ever undertaken by any U.S. lottery, and we’re confident this will significantly improve the lottery experience for players and businesses when it is fully implemented. We are currently working through a technical issue, and Illinois Lottery retailers will be temporarily unable to validate instant tickets during this time. All other Lottery functions are working properly, and the issue does not impact the ability to buy tickets.