CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - EVOLV Technology gave a demonstration of the new weapons detection system that have been put into place at both Centennial and Central High Schools in the Champaign Unit 4 school district.
The permanent detectors got the green light in October by the school board. The staff started using handheld weapon detectors in late September after a shots fired incident north of Centennial and after a weapon was found on a student in early September inside of the school.
That took a lot of effort to get students through the doors and into the classroom. This new system is what is called “free flow” and “touchless” by EVOLV. John Riley EVOLV’s director of Sales and Solutions said that means a student never has to break stride and can walk straight through.
Students can walk in groups through the system. Touchless, he explained, means the technology knows the difference between things like keys, cell phones, a belt buckle and everyday items and a weapon.
If a weapon is detected, the machine can detect where on the body or backpack the weapon is and it takes a picture and send it through the network.
Unit 4 schools director of information systems and network security Valarian Couch said the system has really helped with flow and helping make students feel safe.
