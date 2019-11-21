URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County courts will try a teen as an adult for his alleged role in a bank robbery.
The suspect, 16-year-old Dasheem Pickens, and his other brother, 18-year-old Dakir Pickens, are accused of holding up Regions Bank on Oct. 15 in Champaign (111 S. State St.). Judge Tom Difanis decided Thursday to transfer the case against Dasheem to adult court, according to The News-Gazette.
Dasheem Pickens is charged with armed violence, financial institution robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm - the same charges his brother faces.
Police said the brothers went into Regions Bank at 11:25 a.m. that day. Dakir Pickens is accused of using a gun to hit a female bank worker on the head, causing an injury, and firing gunshots into the ceiling and bulletproof glass inside.
Dasheem was acting as a lookout, per authorities, and chased the bank manager when they left the scene through the back door. Police said he had gloves on.
Authorities then arrested both brothers only blocks away from the business. They said evidence recovered included clothes the two had taken off and a stolen gun they had tossed.