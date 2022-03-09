DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded not guilty.
Jerome Cole, 19, is accused of shooting a 19-year-old in the 700 block of Cassell Court during an argument around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Police said the victim was shot in the left arm and left thigh. He is expected to recover.
Cole was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Feb 22.
His bond is set at $750,000.
A pre-trial hearing is set for May 3 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.