URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who authorities said fired gunshots outside of Centennial High School in 2021 will face adult charges.
The News-Gazette reports Motres Reed, 18, has agreed to a transfer to adult prosecution. Judge Anna Benjamin arraigned him on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
At about 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 15, law enforcement went to the north side of the high school near John Street for a shots fired report. Two bullet casing sets were discovered, including 11 9 mm casings north of the school's football field and two .45 casings near a tree line, per the newspaper.
The shooting allegedly following an argument, which police said happened in the parking lot of Piccadilly Liquor across the street. The argument was reportedly about disrespect toward a Rantoul teen who died in a January 2021 shooting that happened in Oakwood.
Surveillance video helped school staff identify the alleged shooters as Reed and another 17-year-old teen.
At the time of the alleged shooting, Reed was on probation for a December 2019 Vermilion County adjucation for unlawful use of a handgun.
Reed's bond was set at $250,000. The case was ordered continued until April 19. Reed faces a mandatory term in prison of six to 30 years if he is found guilty.
After turning 18 in February, Reed is held in the county jail and not the Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.