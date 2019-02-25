CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A 17-year-old teen accused of shooting another person faces adult charges.
Prosecutors say Anthony L. Parks was involved in a Feb. 3 shooting in the 1200 block of Champaign’s West Bradley Ave. He’s charged with a Class X felony county of aggravated battery with a firearm, which Illinois law says is an adult charge because he’s at least 16 and is accused of personally shooting the gun.
That charge could mean as much as 30 years in prison if he's found guilty.
The person who was shot in the robbery attempt had wounds in his leg and stomach. He went to Carle Hospital at around midnight on Feb. 3 for treatment.
Rietz says Parks gave a statement to police “implicating himself” in the crime after a waiver of his Miranda rights. Law enforcement issued a warrant for the arrest of Khalid Purnell, 18, who is also believed to be involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477.