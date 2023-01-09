DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon.
Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
Cole was arrested in March 2022 for shooting a a 19-year-old in the 700 block of Cassell Court during an argument around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Police said the victim was shot in the left arm and left thigh.
Cole was placed on probation for 24 months with conditions that he will pay a $25.00 per month probation service fee plus court costs and DNA fees.
Counts of attempted murder were dismissed.
