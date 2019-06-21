URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A teen accused of shooting at other people from a car is in custody.
The News-Gazette reports police arrested a 17-year-old teen after hearing a report of shots fired at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Urbana's South Smith Road. Three young men walking in the area identified the teen as the person driving the car the shots came from, according to prosecutors. In the shooting, they say a bullet went into the wall of an occupied apartment with five people but did not cause any injuries.
Urbana police say they found the car, which was determined to be stolen from a Champaign home, Thursday afternoon at a Kerr Avenue apartment complex parking lot. The teen and three young women were in the vehicle, per officers, and the teen was arrested at that address.
On Friday, Judge Tom Difanis ordered the teen go to the Juvenile Detention Center until July 8 at the earliest. He faces aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle charges, which were filed in juvenile court.
The teen charged was stabbed on July 9, the newspaper reports. Prosecutors say the mother of his child faces an aggravated battery charge after allegedly using a steak knife to stab him in the upper back. She is held in detention Friday.
A 15-year-old teen who police say was one of the people fired at is charged with having a stolen gun on him. Police arrested him on Monday.