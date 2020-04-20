DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt.
Officers said twp people were shot in the leg at 12:41 a.m. Monday in the 1700 Block of East Walnut St.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor wounds, police said. Police said they include a 17-year-old male teen and 20-year-old man.
Police could not release any other details around the shooting investigation. No suspect information is available.
