CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Christian County.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Illinois State Police said 19-year-old Jay Goins of Pawnee was driving east on Illinois 104 just west of 1500 N. when they said he ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.
Goins was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions and Improper Lane Usage, police said.
