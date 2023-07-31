DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old is in custody after being arrested on charges of shooting another teen.
At 1 a.m. Sunday, the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on East 11th St. They found a 17-year-old with a single gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatement.
Deputies said an investigation led to them identifying a 17-year-old as a suspect. A warrant was issued Sunday morning charging him with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
The suspect was found in Vigo County, Indiana Sunday morning and taken into custody.
Names are not being released, because both the victim and suspect are juveniles.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
