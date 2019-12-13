SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a 17-year-old for an armed robbery this week.
Officers responded to the CVS at 920 E. North Grand Ave. for the report of an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say a white male wearing a mask came in demanding money with a gun. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
After an investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force they were able to track down a 17-year-old male from Centralia.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday afternoon for charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft and an outstanding parole warrant.