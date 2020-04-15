URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been in a deadly weekend shooting, according to the Urbana Police Department.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old for the murder of Tearius Pettis. The shooting happened on Saturday. Police say they arrested the juvenile on Wednesday morning. They are not releasing the name of the suspect due to age.
On Saturday at 6:36 p.m. officers got a call about a shooting near the 1300 block of South Philo Road. When officers got on scene they found a person shot and laying in the road.
Officers said Pettis, 15, was riding his bike when someone standing near a parked car in a driveway on South Philo Road began shooting.
They believe the suspect was the only person who shot at Pettis. However, anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320.