CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A teen has been arrested for a shooting over the weekend in Champaign, according to the Champaign Police Department.
Officials say they responded to the report of shots fired on April 11 around 9:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive. Officers found multiple shell casings, but no victims. However, just a few minutes after arriving to the scene officers received a call that a 20-year-old male was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and has since been released from the hospital.
Officers were able to identify a suspect as a 17-year-old juvenile. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sunday for aggravated battery with a firearm.
On Monday officers with CPD located the juvenile in the 2100 block of West Springfield Avenue after a brief foot chase. A gun was found near the suspect during the arrest.
The juvenile was arrested and is waiting further court hearings on the case.
CPD is still asking anyone with information to call police at 217-351-4545.