OLNEY, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old teen who was found with an Olney murder suspect in Florida is now the third suspect charged in the case.
On Wednesday, authorities arrested 18-year-old Olney man Rick A. Meador in connection to the Sept. 6 Olney murder of Kyle M. Johnson, 19. Meador was found at the Bass Haven Campground in DeFuniak, Fla., and had the teen with him, authorities said. She was considered missing and endangered.
Richland County prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant Wednesday evening for the teen on a charge of first-degree murder by accountability. Her exact involvement in the case of Johnson's shooting death is unclear.
She is held Thursday in the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Center, located in Crestview, Fla., and awaits extradition to Illinois.
In addition to the teen and Meador, authorities had arrested 33-year-old Tara N. Haws, who, like the teen, is charged with first-degree murder by accountability. Meador is charged with first-degree murder.
On Sept. 6, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 authorities requested the help of Olney police in a homicide investigation. They had found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel streets in Olney. Johnson died at an area hospital.
ISP DCI Zone 8 was helped by Olney police, the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Mount Vernon police, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, ISP District 12 Patrol, ISP District 13 Patrol and U.S. Marshals in the investigation.
