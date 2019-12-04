CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A teenager was arrested by Chamapign County Street Crimes Task Force on gun charges.
Police say the 16-year-old Champaign male was arrested on Dec. 3 around 6:18 p.m. He was arrested in the 1500 block of Garden Hills Drive.
The juvenile is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon after the task force discovered he was illegally possessing a sawed-of shotgun at his home.
Police say the juvenile is also under investigation for another recent shooting in Champaign. Police say it is not related to the Dec. 1 shooting that involves a 10-year-old boy. No charges have been filed against the teen for the other shooting investigation.
The juvenile was transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center where he is awaiting future court proceedings.
Anyone with information should contact police at 217-351-4545 or through Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.