URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana teenager was arrested for armed robbery by University of Illinois police.
18-year-old Kevin Beasley was arrested Wednesday morning around 10:15 following an investigation into a March 7 robbery in the 100 block of North Gregory St.
Beasley was taken to the Champaign County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on a preliminary charge of armed robbery.
The robbery happened just outside of campus boundaries, but UIPD officers were flagged down by a student who reported he had been pushed to the ground and held at gun point while three suspects demanded cash and the student’s cellphone.
The phone was later found in the 300 block of North Lincoln Ave. The student was not hurt.
UIPD detectives said they identified Beasley as one of the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing, and the other two suspects have not yet been arrested.
A campus alert was not issued, because the robbery happened off campus.