CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A teenage victim has died after a Thursday night shooting in Champaign.
Police said the victim was sitting alongside the roadway in the 1500 block of W. Kirby Ave. with another person when multiple masked people approached on foot and shot at them. A 17-year-old male victim was hit by a gunshot to the torso.
Officers responded at about 5:34 p.m. Thursday and found the victim in the roadway with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Responding officers performed medical aid until the victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Officers want any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify police. Authorities believe video footage can help in the investigation.
No arrests have been made as of Thursday night and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign police want anyone with information to call them at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
