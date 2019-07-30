VERMILION COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) – A 17-year-old girl has died after being involved in a crash on I-74 Saturday.
Around 3 p.m. multiple vehicles involved in the accident at the first mile marker going into Indiana.
At least three people were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Danville, Illinois for treatment.
17-year-old Jasmine Morris of Ambia, Indiana was pronounced dead Monday. She had been a backseat passenger in one of the vehicles involved.
No autopsy will be performed, but the crash and death are under investigation.