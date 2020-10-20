(WAND)- Teen driver crash fatalities are down by 74% since 2007.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, due to the efforts by Secretary of State Jesse White's and the state's graduated driver licensing laws, teen driving fatalities have dropped significantly.
"The goal has always been to save lives," White said. "While our graduated driver licensing (GDL) program is working as intended with teen driving deaths decreasing, there is still more work to be done. My hope is that with hard work and continued open communication between my office, teens, parents, and driver education teachers, teen fatalities will continue to decline."
IDOT reports that last year alone, 41 teens died due to traffic crash-related incidents.
Before White's law came fully into effect in 2008, the number of teens killed was more than triple what we see today.
With this being National Teen Driver Safety Week, White reminds everyone that this is a time where parents and caregivers are encouraged to talk to teens about staying safe behind the wheel.
To learn more about the state's GDL program, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.
