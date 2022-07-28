SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Springfield Park District leaders said they just want the community to know they're here.
From their experience, once you get involved, you'll keep coming back.
"A lot of the people that we see here are people that come every week and their kids come you know?" said Lori-Ann Trusty from Springfield Park District. And from last year too." "Yeah!"
It's a teen empowerment zone at the Comer Cox Park, and the Park District said it doesn't just stop at the court.
"The aim is to allow people to have the privilege to shadow people within the park district. What careers you might want to pick, how to write your resume. And then of course we come out here to the park and try to engage the community," said Trusty.
From now until August 11th, they will host community events every Tuesday and Thursday night at Comer.
"We're going to have basketball, in the background we have a big connect four, we have other games over here. We invite Capitol City Dance Team. We have K.B. Inflatable's over here and she brings inflatable's every week for the kids to enjoy. It's just a lot of different things going on for everyone," said Tim Rhodes.
The Park District leaders said it's fun and all planning events, but seeing the community come out is the best part.
"It's great to work in the background and push an event, but it's also a great feeling to that the community is responding it and they're coming out," said Trusty.
For someone interested in what other events the Springfield Park District has planned, visit their website here.
