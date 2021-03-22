DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 15-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in Decatur early Monday morning.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of N. Church just after 3 a.m.
The teen was shot in the groin area, and his condition is considered life threatening.
Police told WAND News there was some type of verbal argument before the shooting occurred.
No other details have been released at this time.
As of 10 a.m. crime scene investigators were still on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.