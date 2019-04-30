URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old who took part in a large fight at Urbana High School in February was given more than two years of probation.
The News Gazette reports the teen, who is not being identified due to being a minor, was sentenced to 30 months probation.
The judge said reports the teen has mostly behaved during his time in the Juvenile Detention Center swayed her to give probation.
He has pleaded guilty earlier to mob action.
The News Gazette said the teen told the judge at his sentencing, "I will make you proud."
The fight happened Feb. 4 in the high school cafeteria. Two groups started fighting. One teacher was hurt, and eight students were arrested.