SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A teen is in serious to critical condition after a car hit him in Springfield.
The crash happened at 3:41 p.m. in the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Loveland Avenue. Police say the 15-year-old teen was crossing the street when the eastbound car hit him.
Officers are not releasing the teen's name Thursday.
Police tell WAND-TV they did find the driver, but that person is not facing any charges as of Thursday night.
Police are continuing to investigate. WAND-TV will update this developing story as more information is released.