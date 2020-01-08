DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old was shot during a drive-by shooting in Danville Tuesday night.
Police were called to the OSF Emergency room around 8:40 p.m. for a victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.
The victim said he was in the area of Holiday Dr. and Bowman Ave. when shots were fired from a white colored vehicle.
He was shot in the leg, but was able to run away.
Friends took him to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.