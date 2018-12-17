DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday evening.
Police say they were called to the north side of Decatur around 9 p.m. to the area near North Village Apartments.
Investigators say the victim and two friends were walking in the area of 3900 N. Water St., when they were yelled at by people in a gray sedan. The sedan was reported to have been packed with people.
Someone fired four or five shots from inside the car, hitting the 15-year-old in the abdomen. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.
Police said the victim has been in an ongoing feud with several other boys, but they do not yet know whether the shooting is related.
At noon, authorities said they had not yet made any arrests in the case.