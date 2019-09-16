URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teenage victim was wounded in a Monday night Urbana shooting.
Police said they believe a suspect, described as a black man with dark clothing on, shot at the 15-year-old male as he stoppd outside of an apartment building in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove. Officers responded to the scene at 6:27 p.m. Monday.
Responders administered first aid to the victim by giving him a tourniquet and requesting an ambulance. He was then hospitalized.
Detectives are working to find witnesses who they believe were outside at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at (217)384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS. Champaign County Crime Stoppers is accepting tips online at this link.