SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A person injured in a home explosion was transferred to a Springfield hospital.
Responders found the 16-year-old teen in the aftermath of the fire, which happened Friday night in the 1400 block of County Road 1700N near Sullivan. She is now receiving care from Springfield Memorial Medical Center after first going to a trauma center. Her current condition is unknown Tuesday.
Firefighters found Jared L. Schrock, 20, dead under debris at the scene.
Investigators believe a propane explosion could have been the cause the fire, which fully engulfed the Sullivan house Friday. Sullivan’s fire department came to the scene at about 10 p.m. that night, along with Arthur, Lovington and Bethany firefighters.
The home and contents are considered a total loss. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is leading the investigation.