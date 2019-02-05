Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.