CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old man was shot and is in stable condition, according to Champaign Police.
The shooting happened Tuesday at 1:52 p.m. in the 300 Block of Bloomington Road. Champaign Police said while officers were on scene, a 18-year-old who was shot in his lower extremities was taken by a personal vehicle to an area hospital.
Officers recovered a 9mm handgun from the vehicle the 18-year-old arrived in.
In a preliminary investigation, officers said a silver vehicle and a red vehicle arrived at separate times in the parking lot at Golden Hour. Police said the 18-year-old got out of the silver vehicle and entered the business. As he exited, a person inside the red vehicle exited the car and walked into the business.
Police said the 18-year-old and the other person had a disagreement while passing. Both showed a handgun and started firing at each other.
The person from the red car went into the business, while the 18-year-old got into the silver car.
Police said another person inside the red car got out of the vehicle with a gun and ran into the business. Then moments later, ran out of the business and started firing a gun at the silver car as it drove eastbound on Bradly Avenue.
Police indicated, the two people in the red car then went westbound on Bradley Avenue.
Police could only provide limited information about the suspects. Both are described to be black men. One was wearing a black Nike jacket, black jogger-style pants and black shoes. While the other was said to be wearing a maroon Nike sweatshirt and black shoes.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.