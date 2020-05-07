DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teen who played a role in a holdup at a convenience store and high-speed chase is going to prison.
According to The News-Gazette, 16-year-old Jakari Webb is serving 11 years behind bars for the crimes, which began when an armed robbery happened on Feb. 18, 2019 at a Circle K (610 S. Bowman Ave.). Authorities said Webb and another male went into the store before stealing cash and cigars from a worker.
The two minors got into a van driven by a third male. The driver led police on a high-speed chase before the vehicle crashed on Lee Road. Officers arrested each suspect after they tried to hide, prosecutors said.
Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said police recovered a gun and items from the store in the van. The vehicle was reportedly stolen.
There were no injuries in the robbery or police chase.
Webb had pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery. Counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing from police were dropped in exchange.
He was sentenced to 11 years behind bars and received credit for 441 days served. He is entitled to day-to-day good time on the sentence.
Webb was on parole for a Nevada robbery, Lacy said, and had a prior adjudication for possession of stolen property.
A 17-year-old co-defendant is serving years in prison after a March sentencing hearing in connection to the holdup and a different, unrelated shooting. The newspaper said charges are unresolved against the third suspect.
