DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a Monday night shooting in Danville.
Officers responded to the 100 block of E. Davis Street around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene, they found the teen shot outside of a home. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.
Danville Police have not released any suspect information as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information should call Danville Police (217-431-2250) or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers (217-446-TIPS).
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
