URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -- A 17-year-old has died after a Wednesday night shooting, according to police.
Urbana Police said officers responded to the 1600 block of Hunter Street at 8:03 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Once on scene, they found Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, of Urbana shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
In a release, Urbana Police said Atwater-Lewis was approached by multiple people in the street just before the shooting.
Anyone with information the could help this investigation is urged to call Urbana Police (217-384-2320) or Champaign County Crime Stoppers (217-373-TIPS).
