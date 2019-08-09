VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager who was killed in a Vermilion County crash has been identified.
Daisy Garcia-Hightower, 18, of Catlin, was killed in the crash Tuesday.
A press release said the crash happened at 12:24 p.m., when the victim, who was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6, failed to yield at the T-intersection of Poland Rd. and Stateline Rd. in Vermilion County. Troopers said she was turning north from Poland onto Stateline when the front left of a 2016 Ford Escape hit her car on the driver’s side.
Troopers said the G6 came to a rest in the east ditch, while the Escape stopped in the middle of the road.
Results of an autopsy that was performed are pending.
The Illinois State Police and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.