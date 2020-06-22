DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur mother has been tending to her son's hospital bedside after someone crashed into his motorcycle on Saturday night.
Crystal Madrigal said her son was traveling northbound on 22nd Street Saturday evening when a car crossed in front of him at the intersection with Geddes Avenue, causing the crash.
"I was just hoping that we could get through it and hoping I still had a son," she said.
Madrigal said her son was supposed to be home by 11 p.m. that evening, but after he didn't show, she kept calling his phone.
"He wasn't answering and then in the middle of it, his friend called me and said he was on his way to DMH in an ambulance, so I dropped the phone and ran," she said.
Her 19-year-old son, Victor Montes, has a fracture on his left lumbar, his patella and metacarpals. However, officers told Madrigal if her son wasn't wearing a helmet, there might have been a different outcome.
"He made it clear that, that (helmet) saved his life and he said it was amazing that he was wearing it," she said. "Most people lately that they come across aren't wearing it and there are a lot worse outcomes coming out of it."
Montes has always had a passion for motorcycles, and while the activity caused his mother to worry some, Madrigal wants to remind drivers to look our for motorcyclists like her son.
"It's hard sometimes ... you can't see them, so keep your eyes open, keep the phones down and eyes on the road and just watch for them please, because it may be a complete accident. It's not like you are doing it on purpose, but it can change somebody's life because I know right now ours changed."
Madrigal wanted to praise the Decatur community for their outpouring of support during a difficult time. She said the post about her son received thousands of shares and she hopes with their help, they will be able to track down the person responsible for putting her son in a hospital bed.
"You know I've heard a lot of negative things about Decatur, so this shows you take a stand as a community it doesn't matter what happens, we can do it together," she said.
Decatur police said details around the crash cannot be released at this time. The victim's mother said the driver responsible has not been arrested.
