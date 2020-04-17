URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teen accused of killing another minor in a revenge shooting is held on $1 million bail.
Troy Carter, 16, who is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Tearius Pettis, appeared in court Thursday, according to The News-Gazette. Prosecutors said Carter was out with three other friends when the shooting happened on April 11 in the 1300 block of South Philo Road.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Carter was the front-seat passenger in a car when it happened at about 6:30 p.m. She said Carter left the car, fired several shots, and went back in before the car drove off. Authorities then found Pettis in the street.
On Thursday, Carter's attorney had asked for lower bail for Carter so his mother could care for him at home, adding that Carter was on "significant medication", but was denied. Carter still had an open stomach wound from a March 30 shooting on Fletcher Street, which Rietz said was a drug transaction.
Rietz said 9 mm casings found at the scene of the April 11 shooting in a driveway matched the Fletcher scene. Carter had a live 9 mm round that police found in his pocket at the hospital, which also matched the April 11 casings. The 9 mm gun has not been recovered.
On March 30, police arrested a 15-year-old friend of Carter for a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. Rietz said this teen was shot in July 2018 while riding the handlebars of a bike as it moved on Beech Street near Goodwin Avenue in Urbana and was left paralyzed from the waist down.
There were never any arrests in that shooting, but Rietz said police think Pettis was one of the suspects involved and might have been a target of Carter for that reason.
Carter was on probation for robbery at the time of the Saturday shooting. Rietz wanted the high bail to keep him behind bars. He was arraigned Thursday on four first-degree murder counts.
Illinois law requires minors facing murder charges to be tried as adults.
Carter will return to court on June 23.