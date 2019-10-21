URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A teen pleaded guilty to bringing a loaded gun to Centennial High School.
The teen pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons last week. A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 1.
The Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark told the News-Gazette, police in Champaign were investigating the teen around noon on Oct. 9 for a retail theft. When the school resource officer took the teen outside, they found a fully loaded 9 mm handgun with a 34-round extended magazine in his backpack.
The teen was on probation for a misdemeanor theft from a year ago. He also has a 2017 adjudication for misdemeanor resisting arrest.