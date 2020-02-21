CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager pleaded guilty to having a loaded gun on him after stealing coats from a department store in Champaign.
The News Gazette reports the 16-year-old male pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He had a handgun with a round in the chamber store
He was one of three young men involved in stealing coats from the store on Nov. 2.
Police caught him in the parking lot carrying a jacket that was still on the hanger. That coat cost $375. He was also wearing a stolen coat with tags still on it.
As part of the teen's plea, another charge of unlawful use of weapons stemming for a separate arrest was dismissed. In that case, the teen was arrested Jan. 26 along with two other people at a motel near Market Place, the News Gazette reports. Shots had been fired hours earlier at parked cars.
He was not charged with shooting at vehicles, but was charged for havin two guns police found in a minivan he was getting in at the motel.
The teen has been ordered to stay in juvenile detention until his March 19 sentencing.