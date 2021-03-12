DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year old is behind bars after police say he admitted to raping a 6-year old girl in a Decatur hotel room.
According to police reports on February 1st, 2021, Dominick Rice was staying in the hotel with the 6-year old girl, the child parents and another child when the incident happened. The 6-year old woke her parents up in the next bed crying and later told the family she had been touched by Rice.
During an investigation police say the 6-year old described to police being raped and other sexual abuse that happened in the hotel room.
Police documents show that Rice met with police Wednesday and admitted to the various sex acts and how he tried to clean up any evidence of the assault.
Rice was booked in the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault.
