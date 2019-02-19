DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager was robbed during a violent home invasion in Danville.
Police were called to a home in the 900 block of Fowler St. around 8:30 Monday night.
A 19-year-old victim told police he was robbed by four men wearing dark clothing and armed with handguns.
The victim said he answered a knock at his door and the suspects rushed into the apartment pointing handguns at him.
He said the suspects beat him and stole his wallet.
They ran from the house and were last seen going north towards Hubbard Ln.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.