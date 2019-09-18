CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A teenager’s encounter with a stranger led to a warning from Champaign police.
Officers said a man the teen did not know approached her at Frank Drive and William Street as she walked home from school Wednesday and asked her more than once to approach his vehicle. She said no and Champaign police were notified before an officer gave her a ride home.
According to police, the suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old and black. He had on a red shirt, gray jacket and blue jeans, they said, and his vehicle was a white full-size fan with a “faded tree symbol” on the side.
“Police encourage parents and caretakers to remind children about 'Stranger Danger' threats, such as not entering unknown vehicles, to always remain aware of their surroundings and how to properly respond during potentially dangerous situations,” officers said.
Police want anyone with information to contact Champaign police at (217)351-4545.