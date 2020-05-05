DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teen has plead guilty for an armed robbery, according to the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office.
Jakari Webb, 16, plead guilty on May 4 and was sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The armed robbery happened in February 2019. Webb was one of two juveniles who went into a Circle K located on South Bowman Street. Webb was armed with a firearm and stole money and cigars from an employee, according to prosecutors.
Webb and the other juveniles took off in a van driven by the third juvenile. After speeding away they lead officers on a high-speed chase. However, the van crashed and the teens were arrested.
The handgun and stolen items were located inside the van.
Webb was originally charged in juvenile court. The state's attorney motioned for the case to be moved to adult criminal court. That motion was granted.
Upon Webb's release he will be required to serve three years of Mandatory Supervised Release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.