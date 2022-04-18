DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old accused of raping a 6-year-old girl in a Decatur hotel room has pleaded guilty and been sentenced.
According to police reports on February 1st, 2021, Dominick Rice was staying in the hotel with the little girl, the child parents, and another child when the incident happened. The 6-year-old woke her parents up in the next bed crying and later told the family she had been touched by Rice.
During an investigation police said the child described to police being raped and other sexual abuse that happened in the hotel room.
