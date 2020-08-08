DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened Saturday morning at 2:28 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Lincoln Park Drive. Police say a 17-year old Decatur resident was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the investigation is still on going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department with information.
