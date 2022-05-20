(WAND) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. All month long, WAND News is taking a closer look at the resources available for teens and young adults.
"I've been anxious for a really long time," Laura, a graduate of the Newport's Young Adult program told WAND News.
Laura said throughout her teen years, she coped with her anxiety in destructive ways, trying to feel a sense of control by harming himself.
"Eating disorder behavior, self-injury. And when I graduated high school in 2019, things took a turn for the worse," Laura added.
She was hospitalized eight times for suicidal thoughts and attempts.
"My last two hospitalizations the staff there and I decided a higher level of care would be necessary," Laura said.
That's when she enrolled in Newport's Young Adult program. Newport Healthcare offers in-patient and out-patient behavioral health care.
"We use an integrated family systems model. So what that means is we incorporate the family into the treatment while their child is with us," Sara Lemke, a clinical outreach specialist for Newport Healthcare, told WAND News.
Lemke said the program serves young people 12 to 27, but also includes their family in therapy.
"The individual therapist that's working with the child and then the therapist that's working with the family will bridge the gap to work on some communication skills, coping skills, maybe some of those attachment ruptures that happened and repairing some of those wounds," Lemke explained.
Lemke said this work can start before treatment by spending time with your kids and paying attention to any changes.
"What I always tell parents too is trust your intuition. If you feel like something is off, then something may be off," Lemke said.
Laura said while it took longer to get the treatment she needed, she's now succeeding in ways she never thought possible.
"I've seen so much change in how I was before treatment and how I am currently. I have hope which is the biggest thing," Laura said.
Lemke said parents should watch out for warning signs like mood changes, changes in sleep or eating habits, drastic shifts in academic success levels, or changes in their social interactions with peers.
If you or someone you know needs immediate help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.