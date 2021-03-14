PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old was shot in Pana Sunday morning.
The teen was shot just before 10 a.m. during a fight with another person, Illinois State Police said.
The shooting happened at 200 N 2375 East Rd.
The victim is listed in serious condition.
A suspect was taken into custody in Taylorville at 1:30 p.m.
The suspect's name has not been released at this time.
The investigation is still active.
